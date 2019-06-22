SNAP is available at BisMarket Community Farmers Market

Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program is a federal program better known as food stamps.

This free program helps low-income families get the food they need. At Bismarket, all vendors accept snap cards for any items they sell that are snap eligible.

Organizers say the market helps people make healthier food choices by having access to it.

“Things don’t have to be picked weeks in advance because they don’t have to be shipped across the country. So they are much fresher, they are going to last longer because they haven’t been off the vine or off the plant for a few weeks. It’s a great opportunity to get some real wholesome food and some really wholesome products, and share them with your family,” said Andrew Johnson, SNAP Outreach Coordinator for Bismarket.

Every time you use your snap card at the market, they will give you a voucher of an extra dollar, for every dollar you spend, up to 15 dollars. You can use that voucher to buy additional food.

