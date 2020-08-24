SNAP recipients can shop online now

If you receive SNAP benefits you can now start using them to shop online.

A new SNAP access enhancement grant is helping local retailers modify equipment to accept SNAP cards, online. The online purchasing program is approved for Amazon and Walmart right now. The Director for Economic Assistance says the program will greatly benefit those who cannot leave their homes.

“Allowing individuals to do that online and have those groceries delivered is very important for
individuals that have complications that would prevent them from being out and about,” said Michele Gee, Director for Economic Assistance.

During the pandemic, people are urged to stay home as much as possible. But for those who use SNAP benefits, it’s not always possible. One recipient, we spoke to says the option to shop online will allow her and her friends and family to get what they want now and stay safe.

“I think it would be really useful especially for the elderly and the disabled because I do know a few people that send people to the store and they get so frustrated with not being able to get what they want,” said Pam Skinner, SNAP Recipient.

If you’re an area retailer or SNAP recipient and want more information on the new grant, click here.

