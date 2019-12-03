Snow, all-season or weather tire? Here’s the best one for North Dakota winters.

With the recent snowfall, many people got stuck in the snow or were sliding all over the roads.

We’re putting North Dakota First aby finding out what tires are the best when driving in the snow.

Traction is what matters most when shopping for tires to drive in the snow.

Snow tires will give you the most traction, but you have to change them in the spring to an all-season tire.

But there is a third tire available — a combination of the two, the all-weather tire.

“For our climate, I think the weather tire is ideal, in that you don’t have to have two sets of tires. You don’t have to worry about changeovers in spring or fall. It’s one tire, you put it on. It works effectively in the winter, but yet you can run it year run,” said Brent Braaten, the store manager of Northwest Tire.

Braaten said the type of tire you buy is based on the type of driving you use your car for.

If you’re driving off-road, a snow tire is a better choice for the winter.