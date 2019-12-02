Snow Clearing Update from the City of Bismarck

As of 4:00 p.m., the Bismarck Roads and Streets Department completed plowing emergency routes and major arterial streets.

According to city officials, crews are currently working in residential areas. They ask that all vehicles are moved off of the streets until they have been plowed.

They also say to drive with caution and allow more space for stopping distance and allow more room between vehicles. 

Some other reminders from the City–

  • It is the property owner’s responsibility to clear snow around mailboxes. If it is a cluster box, it is the responsibility of those residents to clear the snow from around the cluster box.
  • With the recent snow event, they are asking for everyone’s help to clear snow from around fire hydrants by “adopting” a hydrant in your neighborhood. The snow should be cleared six inches below all of the caps and three to four feet around the hydrant. This gives firefighters the space they need to attach hoses and turn on water.
  • It is also the property owner’s responsibility to clear snow around dumpsters. The snow must be removed in front and around the container.  The container must be moved a minimum of seven feet from where it is set in order to be emptied.

