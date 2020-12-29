Snow in North Dakota running a little late this year

by: Lane Henkins, Andi Ahne

Posted:

After weeks of warm temperatures and lots of sun, we’ve finally gotten some normal North Dakota weather.

Tuesday was the first significant snowfall since early October. The two inches of snow is the most moisture we’ve seen in quite some time since the drought that started last December, but the timing of it…is a little late for some.

“I thought it was going to be a white Christmas but it decided to be nice on Christmas and then snow a few days after. So that was a little disappointing,” said Bismarck resident Jasmine Sattler.

The snow shouldn’t stick around long. Warmer temperatures are coming later this week.

