Chances are, you’ve seen a lot of snow over the last couple of days. Because there’s so much, it’s hard to remove, especially on sidewalks.

“We’re still working through our snow plan to get to the streets,” Derek Hackett, the public information officer for the City of Minot, said. “Unfortunately our sidewalks, are further down on our plan than we currently are. So any city-owned sidewalks aren’t getting cleared right now.”

When the sidewalks are covered in snow, that impacts people like Jennifer Folven. She said she has had trouble in the past when the walkways weren’t cleared.



“I have fell back, fell backwards,” said Folven, who is legally blind. “It’s not because of the snow, it’s basically because of the ice.”

So who is in charge of clearing sidewalks? That depends on where they are.



“Every property owner’s in charge of their own actual sidewalk that’s adjacent to the property,” Hackett said. “The City has several, several miles of public right-of-way that we are responsible for.”

There is a sidewalk snow removal ordinance, but Hackett said the City of Minot is giving people more time to clear them.



“Do your best, that’s all we’re asking from people right now,” said Hackett. “Be patient with us. We’re patient with you. We’re all just trying to do our best through this pretty historic storm we had.”

Hackett said people may walk on the streets if a sidewalk is not clear, so drivers should be understanding.



“Give any pedestrians that are trying to navigate just like you some grace as well,” said Hackett.

Hackett said there is no set time for when all the streets and sidewalks will be clear.