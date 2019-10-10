Snow or no snow, now is the time to stock your winter wardrobe

Winter weather has arrived a little bit sooner than the official winter season, but whenever it comes, KX News wants to help everyone be as best prepared as possible. That includes on the road, in your home, and everywhere in between.

Many people had to pick up some items to keep them warm for the October snowstorm, and at Scheels, Store Leader Luke Havig said the trick is layers.



Have a fitted base layer that’s close to your body and a mid-layer like a fleece or a sweater over it. These things keep your body heat close to you.



Your coat should be the outer layer that’s there to keep the weather conditions off of you.



Havig also advised things like packs of hand or feet warmers to keep in your car or jacket pockets. Plus, he stressed the importance of wearing the right socks.

“The great features about wool and why people love wool is they feel like their feet don’t get as sweaty,” said Havig.” Your feet are going to sweat regardless, but wool is a great organic fabric that helps to pull moisture away from your feet, so that’s how it actually gets cold because the sweat sits on your foot too long.”

Havig said even if this week is the first and only snowfall we see for a while, this time of year is still a great time to buy your winter wear since the selection is huge.

After a certain point, manufacturers stop making the seasonal clothing and selection dwindles down between that and high demand into the colder months.