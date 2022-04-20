In this story, there is footage of Rolac Contracting moving snow in which, it was brought to KX News’ attention that they are not affiliated with The City of Minot’s snow removal.



A heavy load of snow can be seen all throughout the City of Minot since the historic blizzard.



The priority when the storm began was clearing emergency routes and high-traffic areas.



Now that the streets are mostly clear, there are still some lingering issues, especially downtown.



“We feel very strongly that downtown – Main Street, Central Avenue, and all of the emerging businesses here are one of Minot’s key attractions,” said Josh Wolsky, Interim Director of the Minot Downtown Business association. “And we want to be able to show them off, we want to be able to be proud of what we have. So a little extra attention to snow removal, we don’t think is completely inappropriate.”



The City of Minot has a snow removal plan that stays the same whether there are four or 48 inches of snow.



But as the temperature rises, the snow becomes heavier and wetter, which tends to make the snow removal a bit more difficult.



The city’s Public Information Officer says main roads can’t be disrupted during the day, so they are hauling most snow at night to North Hill where the pile is said to be almost 20 feet high.



He says they probably won’t be able to haul all of the snow from downtown before its ends up melting.



“Unfortunately there’s not a lot of places to park on the street. Not a ton we can do about that,” Derek Hackett said. “We don’t get to hauling snow away well into our snow plan, and sometimes ever. So that’s why we are trying to be decisive and make a quick decision in allowing people to utilize the parking structures which have over 300 parking spaces available inside the two. So we are trying to find a solution to an impossible problem.”



According to a Facebook post, the City says it would cost about $20,000 a night for three nights to remove all the snow from downtown.



All parking garages downtown will be open to the public at no charge, through the month of April.



Large piles of snow are said to be at most intersections that can obstruct your sight.



“The best advice we can give you when driving on just about any street in the city right now, be patient and be alert,” said Hackett.



Despite the snow situation downtown, The Minot Downtown Business Association hopes the community will still try to experience what they have to offer.



“Come on down. The weather is beautiful, and it’s still, in spite of the challenge, a fun place to be and a great place to experience Minot,” Wolsky said.



There are said to be many events still scheduled in Downtown Minot, in April.

