Live Now
WATCH: KX News at 10

Snow Removal Operations for Bismarck-Mandan

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

The snow ended up on the lighter end of what was possible in the capital city today. Regardless, the City of Bismarck Roads and Streets Department has been working to plow emergency routes.

Once the wind subsides, crews will plow major arterial streets and then move into residential areas. The City asks that you move vehicles off of the street until plows have cleared your area.

And a reminder, taking snow from driveways and sidewalks and putting it in the street is prohibited by ordinance. The City adds, it creates a traffic hazard by leaving snow in travel lanes.

In Mandan, Public Works anticipates snowplows will be moving into residential streets at 1 a.m. They ask if you are able, please move vehicles to off-street parking areas to allow for safer and more efficient snow removal operations.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Videos

Robert's One Minute Forecast 12-29-19

Thumbnail for the video titled "Robert's One Minute Forecast 12-29-19"

high school hockey

Thumbnail for the video titled "high school hockey"

St Marys basketball

Thumbnail for the video titled "St Marys basketball"

Boys basketball

Thumbnail for the video titled "Boys basketball"

Stuck in Snow

Thumbnail for the video titled "Stuck in Snow"

Mandan Terrorizing

Thumbnail for the video titled "Mandan Terrorizing"

Airport Snow Prep

Thumbnail for the video titled "Airport Snow Prep"

Robert's One Minute Forecast 12-28-19

Thumbnail for the video titled "Robert's One Minute Forecast 12-28-19"

MAFB Fire

Thumbnail for the video titled "MAFB Fire"

High School Hockey

Thumbnail for the video titled "High School Hockey"

Holiday Tournament

Thumbnail for the video titled "Holiday Tournament"

Hoopster Classic

Thumbnail for the video titled "Hoopster Classic"

Friday, December 27th, 2019 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

Thumbnail for the video titled "Friday, December 27th, 2019 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder"

Christopher Chase

Thumbnail for the video titled "Christopher Chase"

New Zones

Thumbnail for the video titled "New Zones"

Mighty Mo Coffee

Thumbnail for the video titled "Mighty Mo Coffee"

Mountain Lion

Thumbnail for the video titled "Mountain Lion"

Robert's One Minute Forecast 12-27-19

Thumbnail for the video titled "Robert's One Minute Forecast 12-27-19"

Girl Scout Troop gives back

Thumbnail for the video titled "Girl Scout Troop gives back"

st marys basketball

Thumbnail for the video titled "st marys basketball"
More Video

KX News Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Daily Pledge

More Daily Pledge