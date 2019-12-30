Snow Removal Operations for Bismarck-Mandan

The snow ended up on the lighter end of what was possible in the capital city today. Regardless, the City of Bismarck Roads and Streets Department has been working to plow emergency routes.

Once the wind subsides, crews will plow major arterial streets and then move into residential areas. The City asks that you move vehicles off of the street until plows have cleared your area.

And a reminder, taking snow from driveways and sidewalks and putting it in the street is prohibited by ordinance. The City adds, it creates a traffic hazard by leaving snow in travel lanes.

In Mandan, Public Works anticipates snowplows will be moving into residential streets at 1 a.m. They ask if you are able, please move vehicles to off-street parking areas to allow for safer and more efficient snow removal operations.