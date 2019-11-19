“Snowbirds” watch out for burglars

It’s the time of year when “snowbirds” head west and south to warmer climates. But while the snowbirds will play, officers give tips on how to make sure they don’t unwillingly have to pay.

Investigator Tyler Henry with Mandan Police Department said snowbirds are an easy target for burglars.

He said to enroll in a snow removal service or ask a neighbor to remove snow from your property.

Don’t let your mail pile up, instead stop mail and newspaper service.

Try to keep your travel plans off of social media, and do not hide a spare key above or underneath your door. Also, make sure your exterior lights are working and motion sensor lights are installed.

“It’s important to maintain and keep your belongings safe. It’s better to take a precautionary step, rather than something happening after and you don’t have anything set up in the process for an incident involving theft or burglary,” said Henry.

If you follow these tips, you’ll improve your chances of coming home to an undisturbed home.