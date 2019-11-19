“Snowbirds” watch out for burglars

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

It’s the time of year when “snowbirds” head west and south to warmer climates. But while the snowbirds will play, officers give tips on how to make sure they don’t unwillingly have to pay.

Investigator Tyler Henry with Mandan Police Department said snowbirds are an easy target for burglars.

He said to enroll in a snow removal service or ask a neighbor to remove snow from your property.

Don’t let your mail pile up, instead stop mail and newspaper service.

Try to keep your travel plans off of social media, and do not hide a spare key above or underneath your door. Also, make sure your exterior lights are working and motion sensor lights are installed.

“It’s important to maintain and keep your belongings safe. It’s better to take a precautionary step, rather than something happening after and you don’t have anything set up in the process for an incident involving theft or burglary,” said Henry.

If you follow these tips, you’ll improve your chances of coming home to an undisturbed home.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Videos

KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 11/19

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 11/19"

Safety Bar Close

Thumbnail for the video titled "Safety Bar Close"

Ambuc Riders

Thumbnail for the video titled "Ambuc Riders"

Lawn Mowers

Thumbnail for the video titled "Lawn Mowers"

Weather

Thumbnail for the video titled "Weather"

YHF

Thumbnail for the video titled "YHF"

KX Storm Team #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader 11/19

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader 11/19"

Amber's Tuesday Morning One Minute Forecast 11/19

Thumbnail for the video titled "Amber's Tuesday Morning One Minute Forecast 11/19"

Antibiotic Awareness Week

Thumbnail for the video titled "Antibiotic Awareness Week"

Tuesday: Increasing clouds ahead of overnight snow

Thumbnail for the video titled "Tuesday: Increasing clouds ahead of overnight snow"

Surrey Mustangs Girls Basketball

Thumbnail for the video titled "Surrey Mustangs Girls Basketball"

DSU vs U-Mary

Thumbnail for the video titled "DSU vs U-Mary"

Mandan_Volleyball

Thumbnail for the video titled "Mandan_Volleyball"

Dickinson Volleyball

Thumbnail for the video titled "Dickinson Volleyball"

HS Wrestling

Thumbnail for the video titled "HS Wrestling"

Harvey Growth

Thumbnail for the video titled "Harvey Growth"

DOT Report

Thumbnail for the video titled "DOT Report"

Peer Support

Thumbnail for the video titled "Peer Support"

Monday, November 18th, 2019 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

Thumbnail for the video titled "Monday, November 18th, 2019 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder"

Giving Tree

Thumbnail for the video titled "Giving Tree"
More Video

KX News Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Daily Pledge

More Daily Pledge