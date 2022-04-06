The 2021-22 winter season saw much more snow than last year’s season in our area.

Snowfall totals increased by a little over 19 inches in Minot and a little over 23 inches in Bismarck from the 2020-21 season.

Minot Bismarck November 2021 .7 1.2 December 2021 17 18.5 January 2022 9 6.2 February 2022 2.7 4.3 March 2022 2.9 3 Total 32.3 33.2 snowfall totals are in inches and are provided by the National Weather Service

The rise in snow impacted cities’ abilities to keep up with plowing and snow removal, especially considering some of the storms came back-to-back.

In fact, according to Minot Public Information Officer Derek Hackett, crews didn’t stop clearing the city since the first snow fell around Thanksgiving to mid-January.

Bismarck Public Works Crews in late January even requested an increase in its snow budget to the city commission after seeing an increase in the cost of parts, sanding, beet juice and anything else used in their overall operations.

Chief Meteorologist Tom Schrader says southern North Dakota has the best chance for snow next week — but that’s still several days out and conditions could change. Be sure to stick with the KX News Weather Team for the latest!