Snowmobiling is more than fun, it’s a responsibility

The holiday season is slowing down but winter and outside activities are in full swing.

While snowmobiling is a popular activity, it is so much more than fun. For some, it’s a responsibility.

The Rough Rider Snowmobile Club has been in the Bismarck/Mandan Community Since 1968. It is one of the many snowmobile clubs in North Dakota. Not only are these clubs responsible for grooming the trails in the state, they also go through special training involving disaster relief and avalanche safety.

We talked to one of the board members who said their club is the first in the nation to be certified through FEMA for Community Emergency Response team training. They coordinate with first responders to help the community when conditions get rough.

“We coordinate with Burleigh County and Morton County Sheriff’s Department whenever there’s a blizzard or conditions like that. We get called out because our machines will go where nobody else can go in the wintertime,” said Kevin Schatz / Board member of The Rough Rider Snowmobile Club.

Schatz said they recently won an award in Washington, D.C. for their unique training program.

For more information on the Rough Rider Snowmobiling Club go here.

Snowmobile ND is a non-profit organization that oversees the clubs in the state. We talked to Executive Director Todd Thronson who said he is in charge of about 2,700 miles of snowmobile trails.

Some Dos and Don’ts of Snowmobiling

Make sure all of your skin is covered to prevent frostbite

Don’t drink and drive

Do follow the trails for your own safety

Take safety classes

Never ride alone

Carry communication device

Have a plan

Wear a helmet

For more information about Snowmobile ND go here.