Thirteen blood drives in the Bismarck and Minot areas were canceled due to last week’s snowstorm.

Vitalant estimates that’s a loss of at least 250 blood donations.



Despite many people staying home last week, blood supply is still greatly needed among cancer patients, premature babies or emergencies — and those are just a few examples.

“Those lost units are really going to add up when we consider the number of blood drives between the Bismarck center and the Minot center does, plus the donations that we take in our centers. That means that blood supply, we’re really going to have to ramp it up,” Account Manager and Donor Recruiter Teresa Johnson said.



You can donate at either one of the Vitalant centers, seek out a blood drive or organize one.