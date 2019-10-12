Snowstorm Update

In continuing coverage of the snowstorm that lasted three, Bismarck Police officials say the rate of car crashes have decreased since Friday.

Officials say there were less than 10 crashes so far on Saturday. Over the previous two days, there were over 50 accident calls reported.

If you are driving, be aware of narrow travel lanes and snow piles on the curbs of streets. For the most part, major roads are cleared and snowplows will be monitoring the roads until further notice.

This early snowstorm, however, caught residents by surprise.

“It’s a little wet. A little too much right now because it should be a little lighter. It’s kind of unusual that we have this much all at once like this,” said Larry Speidel, Bismarck resident.

In the meantime, drive with caution, plan ahead and slow down.

