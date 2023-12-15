BOTTINEAU, N.D. (KXNET) — With the lack of snow so far this season, ski slopes and winter park organizers have been left to their own devices.

But Bottineau Winter Park leaders say it’s no problem for their hills.

They are making their own snow, and they have actually been open for the last two weeks. And Friday is their opening day for this season’s night skiing and night tubing.

The chair lift, T-bar, and both magic carpet rides are also ready for skiers and snowboarders.

They are open on weekends and are also open for Christmas vacation from December 22 through January 2. But closed on Christmas Day.

Saturday they are welcoming everyone at the park to dress up in their most festive attire.

They will be open Friday until 9 p.m. and Saturday until 5 p.m.