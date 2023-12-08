BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — Friday meant a return to the winter reality for North Dakotans venturing out.

Snow began falling Friday morning in Minot, where drivers were taking their commutes a little slower compared to the past few mild weeks.

By Friday afternoon, the NDDOT travel map showed scattered ice throughout Minot, including Highway 2 East and West.

Ward County currently has a travel alert for blowing snow, and the main roads in town are slushy.

Drivers in Minot say they were taking things a little slower and using more caution.

“I get respectful of the weather. It’s not favorable for driving anywhere,” Minot driver Arne Lynne said.

“I’ve had no problems but I am going under the speed limit and I have seen no problems so far,” driver Laura Hinnant said.

Drivers around the capital city were also navigating through some snowy conditions on Friday.

It started as some overnight rain, then switching to snow around noon. That made for wet roads around Bismarck, fortunately, that hasn’t turned to ice just yet.

Bismarck and several places around Western North Dakota remain under a winter weather advisory until Saturday morning at 6:00. Bismarck could see another few inches of snow as well as wind gusts reaching 50 miles an hour.