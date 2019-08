Meet Vanessa Hein, Owner of VHein Designs. She custom crochets items such as hats, face scrubbers and… water balloons.

She also makes earrings and custom made bracelets. But her hot ticket item is the water balloons.

She says they only take about 10 minutes each to make.

Vanessa shows us how she crochets a water balloon.















For more information head to her Facebook page here.