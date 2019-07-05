Sober home needs help from the community

It’s been three years since this non-profit had a fundraiser.

They haven’t needed to. But since opening a third sober living home this January, Hope Manor took a huge hit. A $40,000 one to be exact.



The Director of Hope Manor tells us just what it takes to keep a house up and running. She says it’s a lot of time, energy and faith… but mostly dedication.

“So we’re almost like on call 24/7. We will go almost anywhere and help and find almost anyone. We have to take them to the hospital if that’s the kind of condition they’re in, we will do that. And we will walk through it with them,” said Judith Roberts/Director of Hope Manor.

Roberts is asking the community for help to keep the homes running.

The fundraiser they are hosting is taking place September 13th at Sixteen 03 Main Events on Main Street in Bismarck.

There will be food, music, and a silent auction. One of the prizes will be a dinner with Governor Burgum and his wife at their home.

For more information head to the Hope Manor Facebook page here.

For the full interview with Judith Roberts go here.