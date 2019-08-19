Sobriety Checkpoint Nets One Arrest

81 drivers went through a sobriety checkpoint in Ward County over the weekend.

State Highway Patrol and the Ward County Sheriff’s Department partnered Saturday to conduct the checkpoint.

They report 81 drivers entered the checkpoint and 1 driver was evaluated and later arrested for DUI.

Overall the estimated time each vehicle was stopped at the checkpoint was 5 to 10 seconds if they were not impaired.

Through August 11th of this year,there have been 56 fatal crashes on North Dakota roads resulting in 63 fatalities.

23 of those crashes were alcohol-related.