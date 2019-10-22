Sobriety checkpoint planned in Morton County Friday

The North Dakota Highway Patrol will conduct a sobriety checkpoint Friday, October 25, at an undisclosed location and undisclosed time in Morton County.

The patrol says, for sober drivers, there will be a minimal travel delay of two to three minutes.

Following the checkpoint, the North Dakota Highway Patrol will conduct a “saturation patrol” to remove impaired drivers from the road.

Through October 15 of this year, there have been 78 fatal crashes on North Dakota roads, resulting in 87 fatalities.

Of the fatal crashes, 32 — or, 41 percent — involved a driver whose blood alcohol content was over the state legal limit.

North Dakota had 105 vehicle crash deaths in 2018.

