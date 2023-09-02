BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — The North Dakota Highway Patrol, in partnership with the Mercer County Sheriff’s Office, will be conducting a sobriety checkpoint in the county on Saturday, September 9.

The sobriety checkpoint is meant to aid the NDHP’s efforts to maintain roadway safety by identifying times and locations where impaired driving typically occurs. According to a press release from the NDHP, every 13 hours, an alcohol-related crash occurs on North Dakota’s roadways. In the 60 crashes on ND roadways occurring through August 26th of this year, there have been a total of 69 fatalities — 13% of which involved alcohol.

Despite these devastating numbers, North Dakota is committed to one day preventing these accidents through public outreach. Under Vision Zero, they hope to add more personal responsibility to the roadways of ND.

In addition to this checkpoint, saturation patrols will be conducted in Mercer County on the same day. The results of the checkpoint will be released the following week.