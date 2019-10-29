Sobriety checkpoint scheduled in Stark County

The North Dakota Highway Patrol, Dickinson Police Department and Stark County Sherriff’s Office will conduct a sobriety checkpoint at a predetermined location in Stark County on Friday, Nov. 2.

The purpose is to deter motorists from choosing to drink and drive.

For sober drivers, the checkpoint may result in a minimal travel delay of two to three minutes.

Following the checkpoint, the highway patrol will then conduct a saturation patrol to remove impaired drivers from the road.

Through Oct. 15 of this year, there have been 78 fatal crashes on North Dakota roads resulting in 87 fatalities.

Of those, 32, or 41 percent, of the fatal crashes involved a driver whose blood alcohol content was over the legal limit of .08 percent.

Since Jan. 1 of this year, law enforcement officers statewide have made 3,812 DUI arrests.