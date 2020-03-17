Social Distancing Affecting Businesses

Businesses are beginning to see the effects of the coronavirus, and owners are seeing changes coming caused by people staying home.

Less and less people are going out into the public as social distancing is being recommended.

Now, the latest recommendation of limiting gatherings to 10 people has people worried about what they can do to keep business going.

La Tejana Mexican Restaurant in Bismarck is now offering take out to those who don’t want to eat in.

“Well that’s a big fear because if there’s no revenue coming and you have employees, you know they’re putting in time, you still gotta pay them. And that’s going to put a burden on me. You know as a business owner and it’s like a roller coaster. It’s going to affect me. It’s going to affect my employees. It’s going to affect everything and everyone,” shared the owner of La Tejana, Elma Donez.

Donez said they have had to cancel their weekly buffet as a health precaution.