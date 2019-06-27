Social Media is Now a Tool for Law Enforcement Agencies

One recent drug bust in the Bismarck area was all thanks to Snapchat.

Apps and social media, in general, have become a big asset to police departments.

Morton County Sheriff Kyle Kirchmeier says they don’t necessarily scroll through their phones looking for crime, but they definitely use it as a resource.

He says a lot of people will make posts on Snapchat, thinking it disappears, but the reality is, it doesn’t.

The MCSO Sheriff shares, “There’s a lot of information that’s out there, public information that’s out there, and that individuals do have on social media. That is one area that law enforcement uses as an investigative tool.”

The Sheriff says tips from the community are still their greatest resource in solving crimes.