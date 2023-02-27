BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — A social media post has raised a concern about the Bismarck Hotel and Conference Center.

One person who stayed at the hotel posted photos of the hotel’s pool saying it needs to be cleaned.

Many took to the comments to also voice the same concern. One even claimed a child got E. coli.

Hotel staff would not comment on this story, they did however post this statement on Facebook.

“We started renovations in our pool area at the end of January, and as we all know things, don’t always go as planned or anticipated due to many factors. We wanted to aware the public that our pool water is currently clean, tested, and at normal levels for an indoor pool. Our slide structure is secure, but is definitely in need of a fresh paint job.”

You can view the full statement here.

KX News also contacted Bismarck Burleigh Public Health, who tells us they test all of the hotel pools in the city every month.

When they tested the pool water earlier this month, it failed in all categories, including testing positive for E. coli.

A health inspector tells KX News a follow-up sample a week later did show the pool water was clean.