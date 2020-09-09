Social media postings from task force subcommittee to answer FAQ’s from the business community

Coronavirus
With so much information out there regarding the pandemic, some business owners may not be able to keep up with what is accurate.

That’s one reason why the Burleigh-Morton COVID-19 task force business subcommittee is posting information on social media regarding the pandemic response.

The social media post will answer frequently asked questions, such as, “Can I ask my employee to stay home if they are showing symptoms?”

The Mandan Progress Organization says because so many people have access to social media this will help to get questions answered quickly.

“There’s information coming from all directions and you can be inundated. And in fact, you can get turned off from the information just because you can’t swallow as fast as it’s coming your way. And so what we’re able to do as an organization is to find that meaningful information that’s relevant and most impactful and only communicate that,” shared Dot Frank, the Executive Director of the Mandan Progress Organization.

Frank says most questions business owners are seeking answers to are human resource-related questions.

