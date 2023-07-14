BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — Around 3 p.m. on Friday, a Highway Patrol Trooper was driving through Bismarck at Expressway and University Dr. when he saw a car make an improper lane change and cut off other vehicles.

According to the North Dakota Highway Patrol, the trooper turned on his emergency lights to make a traffic stop.

The vehicle fled south on University Dr. heading towards the airport at a fast speed and the trooper followed.

The vehicle was reaching speeds of 80 mph in a 35-mph zone while driving south in the northbound lanes.

The vehicle ended up crashing into a light pole near University Dr. and Wachter Ave.

The driver, a 26-year-old Solen woman, was brought into custody at Burleigh Morton County Detention Center on alleged charges of fleeing a police officer, reckless endangerment, Driving Under Revocation, and Driving Under the Influence of Alcohol.

The passenger was brought to Sanford Hospital for minor injuries.