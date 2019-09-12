[solidcore] founder shares her story to inspire others

A North Dakota native turned entrepreneur is sharing her story in the hopes of inspiring others.

“I don’t try to sugar-coat anything. I try to share the hard stuff I’ve gone through and hopefully just providing a platform for other people to feel comfortable speaking up,” said Anne Mahlum, founder [solidcore].

Mahlum grew up in Bismarck and now lives on the East coast. [solidcore] and “Back on my Feet” were both founded by her.

[solidcore] is a workout that’s described basically, as pilates on steroids.

“When I started [solidcore], people just kept clamoring for it back here,” Mahlum said. “And I’m like, ‘ugh, I just don’t think that’ll work. Boutique fitness is not really a thing.’ And then, I was just like, you know what? I feel confident at this point to open one up in Bismarck and that was, gosh, over 2.5 years ago now.”

“Back on My Feet” is a national non-profit that focuses on helping homeless people.

She travels around sharing her personal experience with failure and how she says she used that failure to create a successful business and non-profit

“The failures are actually what create opportunities for you and if you’re not going to try anything then again, year-after-year you’ve got nothing new to say about yourself and what you’ve learned and I think people’s lives are worth more than that,” Mahlum said.

One woman who attended Mahlum’s presentation says she’s going to do some self-reflecting.

“To hear from somebody who has risked and who has succeeded, and then risked again, it’s a great chance for us to kind of take a look at ourselves,” said Maria Effertz-Hanson. “Anne was very transparent, very honest and I think that’s a great chance also for us to look inwards.”

She says she is working on a few things and feels better about pursuing them, even though she might fail. She also learned something else…

“It was nice to hear a North Dakotan share her story also,” said Effertz-Hanson. “And, her thought on ‘we can succeed too.’ It’s not just for specialized people, it’s for everyone.”

So, what are Mahlum’s plans for the future?

“I will continue to create and build around ideas that I think are going to make a positive impact for people,” said Mahlum.

Mahlum also said people should take chances instead of looking back and saying “I should have done that.”