Some common stimulus check questions answered

As stimulus checks continue to be distributed, not every eligible American has received their money.

We spoke with the North Dakota Tax Commissioner to get some common questions answered.

Ryan Rauschenberger says 70 percent of people have already received their $600.

This round of stimulus money began being distributed a day and a half after its approval in late December, but many still have not received theirs.

Rauschenberger says it could be because your information has changed from what the IRS has on file.

“If you change your bank account routing number it will kick back and they won’t issue– they won’t necessarily try to find your new bank routing number. They issue a check,” said Rauschenberger.

He says those eligible and have not received their money by the middle of January will still have an opportunity at a later date.

Instead of going through the IRS to find your check, you can claim it on your taxes through what’s called the “Recovery Rebate Credit.”

“You can fill it out on your return when you’re filing this year, on your federal return. And they’ll increase your refund by the amount you’re supposed to get and didn’t get in the check or direct deposit or they’ll decrease the amount that you owe,” explained Rauschenberger.

Rauschenberger says when you file your taxes this year, make sure to update your personal information. That way, if the government passes any more coronavirus relief you’ll be more likely to get it in a timely manner.