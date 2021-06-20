Some dads in North Dakota are getting homemade pieces of artwork this fathers day.

Several children broke out the paintbrushes and got artistic at the North Dakota Heritage Center and Museum.

Kids made gifts for their dads and grandpas by imprinting their hands for a piece of artwork themed, “Hands Don’t Stay Small Forever.”

The event is sponsored by the North Dakota Historical Society and is part of its Little Kids Big World.

“This is the first year that we’ve done this activity for Father’s Day. It’s a relatively new program. We came back with “Little Kids’ Big World” during the pandemic,” said Sarah Fox, North Dakota Heritage Center education assistant.



The Little Kids Big World Program at the Heritage Center in Bismarck includes 30-minute programs for kids to learn about North Dakota’s History.