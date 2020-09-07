Some have Labor Day, while others work to protect and serve

The last holiday of the summer has arrived, and while many people get the holiday off, some don’t.

We caught up with a few workers who punched the clock on Labor Day.

“Holidays are usually our busiest days. In the morning we have quite a few people come in because their primary doctor is closed. So we’ve been pretty busy this morning,” said Dani Pinckney.

Dani Pinckney is a Physician’s Assistant at Trinity First Care Clinic. She says it’s important for the community to have access to healthcare, even on holidays.

“People can’t wait until tomorrow sometimes, or some times they end up in the emergency room, for something that’s nonemergent. So we like to take that burden off of people,” she added.

According to the Bureau of Labor, 97% of employers give workers the day off. However, more than 40 percent of businesses will still be open and have some staff members on the clock, like our first responders.

“Obviously we have to protect the city 24/7. So our emergency calls don’t stop. This thing doesn’t not go off,” said Captain Austin Burns

The Minot Fire Captain says just like any other day, on holidays you really don’t know what to expect.

Burns added, “We have had some significant fires on holidays and they get named. The Christmas fire, or the Thanksgiving fire, even the Easter fire. So the calls don’t change, the call volume doesn’t change.”

And when they aren’t on a call, there is still no down time. Captain Burns says they take every chance they get to become better firefighters.

“We also have in-house studying, so we have different programs going on like probation programs, EMT instructor program, and we just got through with a driver program,” he added.

Burns and Pinckney both say they don’t mind working on holidays, after all, serving the community is what they signed up for.

Even though Burns and Pinckney says they don’t mind working the holidays..they do get some holidays off to spend with their families.