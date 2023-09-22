BURLEIGH COUNTY, N.D. (KXNET) — Right now, we are in the middle of harvesting, and the state says crops are producing very well.

In Friday’s Eye on Ag and Energy, a look at what we can expect from our fields, this year.

According to the NDSU Extension Service in Burleigh County, farmers are currently harvesting a few different crops.

Ag experts say most of the small grains are pretty well off, between wheat, barley, and oats, but farmers are currently getting into edible beans. And soon, they’ll be rolling right into soybeans.

They also say recent surveys from the sunflower crop are looking very promising, and after sunflowers, they’ll focus on corn.

“In terms of maturity-wise, we’re right in line with where we normally would be. You know, some guys have talked about corn getting chopped for silage a little bit sooner than this year. But, when that stuff is toning out as well as it is, at least here in Burleigh County and Morton as well, they’re not going to complain going back an extra week,” said Tyler Kralicek, Extension Agent, Agriculture and Natural Resources.

KX News will hear back from our local NDSU Extension Service, next Friday as well, to continue our breakdown of this year’s harvest.