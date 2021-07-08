Some libraries checking out more than books this summer

If you’re looking to go fishing this summer or visit a state park, your local library might be able to help with that.

The Bismarck Veterans Memorial Public Library checks out fishing poles, tackle boxes, state park passes and even life jackets.

Head of Circulation Services Matt Hovland says the library partners with the state Game and Fish and Parks and Recreation departments, which provide the items.

He says the checkout program has been going on for at least the last ten years, and even though the library was closed for a period of time last year, it still checked out more than 100 park passes.

“We always try and partner with different things in the community — that’s our job, to serve the community, so if we can do that any way we can, it doesn’t just have to be checking out books, you can do lots of other stuff,” Hovland said.

The North Dakota State Library is also checking out park passes, and Hovland says others might be, too, if you check with your local library.