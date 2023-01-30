MINOT, N.D. (KXNET) — If you’re a farmer, be aware, because you may have to deal with more weeds than normal.

At the NDSU North Central Research Extension Center, researchers are discovering that common weeds are becoming more widespread in our state. Many farmers have hundreds of acres of land, so spraying herbicides is more effective at killing weeds than pulling them out by hand. However, some of these weeds are resistant to a lot of our herbicides — meaning that the upcoming planting and growing system could face several problems.

“Kochia, for example, can be very devastating to a crop,” explained weed scientist Brian Jenks. “It can basically wipe out a crop. With our combines, it can plug a combine, make it very difficult to get through fields with a combine, it can definitely reduce yield significantly.”

Jenks says kochia weeds also turn into tumbleweeds, so if it’s not taken care of, it can spread herbicide-resistant seeds everywhere it rolls. Another weed that is showing resistance is green foxtail.

He says if a farmer notices weeds that are resistant to herbicides, they should contact their local extension agent to figure out the next steps to take.