Some North Dakota workers have no choice but to endure frigid temps

Whether we consider it a luxury or not, getting to work indoors in these cold temperatures is a big plus — but, not everyone working has that option.

“You go outside and you’re instantly chilled to the bone. No matter how many layers you’ve got on. It just makes it hard to want to be outside, let alone actually go outside,” said Nick Slavik, a manager at Minot Lumber and Hardware.

Yard workers at Minot Lumber spend about 75 percent of their time outside. Even though a lot of construction doesn’t happen in the winter, it still keeps them busy and in the frigid temps.

“I got four guys who work under me. They’re kind of my gun runners for me. They do all the delivering with the trucks,” said Slavik.

Slavik has been in this business for years and said he still hasn’t quite found the balance to staying warm.

He added, “It’s impossible too. You can put on a heavy Carhartt jacket and two sweatshirts and it will still rip right through you and you will be cold. And the next day you can put the same stuff on and you will be sweating like a pig.”

With temperatures set to reach below -25 by the end of the month, Meteorologist Tom Schrader said it could get dangerous.

“In North Dakota, it seems like we are breezy all the time. Just a little breeze of 20 below we’re talking some serious wind chills. You can possibly get frostbite next week within 10 minutes,” said Schrader.

Even with temperatures dipping pretty low, he said for the most part, we’ve had a pretty decent winter so far.

He added, “I think we’re way past it being the coldest winter yet, it’s been OK. Now we have had a lot of snow in places but the temperatures haven’t been that bad.”

But they will be. By the end of the month, Schrader said the temperature could reach well below what we will experience next week.

If you’re outside, be sure to dress in warm layers and cover all skin to prevent frostbite as well as drinking warm drinks to stop hypothermia.