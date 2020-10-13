Coronavirus
Some parents worried about how distance learning could affect their kids socially

Life looks different for everyone right now, including students and their families.

With some students learning from home, parents may be worried about their kids falling behind academically — but that’s not all.

One guidance counselor in New Town says learning at home means less social interaction, which is something young students especially learn a lot from. She says being away from friends and normal daily activities can take a toll on kids in many different ways.

“Yes, our students have had difficulty with distant learning, with isolation, feeling lonely. Additional screen time because it was required with distance learning, is creating sleep issues, and that all affects moods,” said New Town High School guidance counselor, Chelsie Smith.

One piece of advice she says that’s important is listening.

“We validate all of their feelings, all the time. We understand the sadness is real and it is legitimate, and we talk through it and we process,” said Smith.

Smith says finding fun things for your children to do like riding their bike or even talking to a friend in person, while social distancing can be helpful.

