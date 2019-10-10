Closings
There is currently 1 active closing. Click for more details.

Some schools are going the extra mile to keep kids warm at recess

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
In need of Coats OTS_1539746776933.png.jpg

MINOT — What’s better than building a snowman or having a snowball fight outside at recess?

Well… It isn’t much fun if you’re not dressed for the weather.

That’s why some schools have a coat closet.

Most of the coat closet contents are donated by parents or bought in during the off-season.

At the end of the day, the student gives it back so someone else can use it if they need it. It’s also helpful if this is your first North Dakota winter.

“The biggest issue that I see is families that come in from other states and they don’t realize how cold it gets here in North Dakota and they’ll come with sweatshirts and tennis shoes and they don’t realize they’re going to need really warm coats, snow pants and really warm boots,” said Peggy Sivertson, homeless liaison.

Sivertson said the No. 1 item people forget about buying is snow pants, especially when the wind blows.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Videos

Four Day Work Week

Thumbnail for the video titled "Four Day Work Week"

KX Storm Team #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader"

Your Thursday Morning One Minute Forecast 10/10

Thumbnail for the video titled "Your Thursday Morning One Minute Forecast 10/10"

A Winter Storm Update 10/10

Thumbnail for the video titled "A Winter Storm Update 10/10"

Safe Driving in the Snow

Thumbnail for the video titled "Safe Driving in the Snow"

Snow Removal Routes

Thumbnail for the video titled "Snow Removal Routes"

Someone You Should Know: Bison From TRNP Donated To Three Affiliated Tribes, Standing Rock Sioux

Thumbnail for the video titled "Someone You Should Know: Bison From TRNP Donated To Three Affiliated Tribes, Standing Rock Sioux"

Shiloh Christian Football

Thumbnail for the video titled "Shiloh Christian Football"

North Dakota Economy

Thumbnail for the video titled "North Dakota Economy"

BSC Virtual Hospital

Thumbnail for the video titled "BSC Virtual Hospital"

YHF

Thumbnail for the video titled "YHF"

Dakota Air Museum

Thumbnail for the video titled "Dakota Air Museum"

Wednesday, October 9th, 2019 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

Thumbnail for the video titled "Wednesday, October 9th, 2019 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder"

Bismarck Football

Thumbnail for the video titled "Bismarck Football"

Boys HS Tennis

Thumbnail for the video titled "Boys HS Tennis"

Mandan Soccer

Thumbnail for the video titled "Mandan Soccer"

Bismarck Soccer

Thumbnail for the video titled "Bismarck Soccer"

Plows

Thumbnail for the video titled "Plows"

Snow Harvest

Thumbnail for the video titled "Snow Harvest"

Chimney Cleaning

Thumbnail for the video titled "Chimney Cleaning"
More Video

KX News Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Daily Pledge

More Daily Pledge