Some schools are going the extra mile to keep kids warm at recess

MINOT — What’s better than building a snowman or having a snowball fight outside at recess?

Well… It isn’t much fun if you’re not dressed for the weather.

That’s why some schools have a coat closet.

Most of the coat closet contents are donated by parents or bought in during the off-season.

At the end of the day, the student gives it back so someone else can use it if they need it. It’s also helpful if this is your first North Dakota winter.

“The biggest issue that I see is families that come in from other states and they don’t realize how cold it gets here in North Dakota and they’ll come with sweatshirts and tennis shoes and they don’t realize they’re going to need really warm coats, snow pants and really warm boots,” said Peggy Sivertson, homeless liaison.

Sivertson said the No. 1 item people forget about buying is snow pants, especially when the wind blows.