Some state facilities implement public screening process

The North Dakota State Capitol and select locations of the North Dakota Department of Transportation (NDDOT) will begin implementing a COVID-19 public screening process, according to Office of Management and Budget Director Joe Morrissette.

The screening process at these locations will consist of both temperature scanning and screening questions. The process should only take an individual a couple of minutes. At the Capitol, the public will be routed through the West entrance, where screening resources will be located. Customers with NDDOT appointments will also need to show their ID.

The NDDOT is scheduling appointments for Commercial Driver License (CDL) services at eight locations: Bismarck, Fargo, Grand Forks, Minot, Williston, Dickinson, Devils Lake and Jamestown. All locations will be using the guidance from the Department of Human Services (DOH) and Continuum of Government Plans (COG) while implementing in-person testing.

Throughout this week, additional state facility locations may begin implementing screening processes, as needed. The process may vary by agency/location.

“The screening process is being added to certain state facilities in order to provide citizens with essential services while ensuring the health and safety of the public and state team members,” said Morrissette. “Starting today, the public may enter these locations only if they have an appointment and if they pass the screening process.”

Citizens are reminded to call for an appointment as not all state services are available in-person at this time. To promote social distancing, citizens are encouraged to conduct business with the state via phone, video conference and/or online application whenever possible.

