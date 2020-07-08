Some Tioga residents aren’t happy about a new store coming to town

A new store will soon be up and running in Tioga, but not every one is excited about it.

At a recent meeting, commissioners voted to allow the chain store Dollar General to build and operate in the city. Contractors have already broke ground, but some neighbors say they don’t think it is the best fit for the community. The owner of 42 Grill Restaurant, which is located right next door, says she has mixed feelings.

“We need business in the city of Tioga. I’m concerned because it is corporate and those corporate dollars go away. They don’t stay here in North Dakota. I know the construction company is out of Kansas,” said Jodeen Bergstrom-Dean, owner of 42 Grill.

We reached out to city commissioners for comment, but we did not hear back from them.