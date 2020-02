According to a year-end report, Bismarck’s single-sort recycling program recycled 3,547 tons of aluminum, cardboard/paper, plastic, tin and glass.

That’s 3,547 tons less of waste and debris buried in the landfill.

In fact, according to the city, the recycled material represents enough landfill space saved to serve the disposal needs of 15,696 people.

You can find more information on Bismarck’s recycling program, along with information on what can and cannot be recycled, here.