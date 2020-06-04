Some underemployed North Dakotans can qualify for unemployment

Gray areas still remain for North Dakota workers navigating the current economic downturn.

There are a number of employees, whether it be in retail or healthcare, who have had their hours significantly cut. Since they’re still employed, these workers have not applied for unemployment.

But as the pandemic continues, and sick and vacation time to fill in the hours gap, dries up, what options do they have?

Especially because, with the lack of hours, some are even at risk of losing their health insurance.

Interim Job Service Executive Director Bryan Klipfel says in some of these cases workers could actually still apply for the state’s regular unemployment.

As long as the paycheck you take home is 60 percent or less than the amount on your unemployment check, you can do both.

“Hypothetically you’re getting the max benefit, which is $619 per week. You can earn up to 60 percent of that, which is $360 or right in that area. And then, if you make more than that $360, they just reduce your unemployment insurance weekly benefit dollar-for-dollar for that amount. So you can work, you know, if your hours are really cut and still collect unemployment insurance,” Klipfel explained.

Klipfel couldn’t tell KX News how many North Dakotans who have applied still have not received any form of unemployment benefit.