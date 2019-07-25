Someone stole a prize-winning plant at the N.D. State Fair.

In what is likely a first, someone today stole the FFA Grand Champion Horticulture Plant.

Shortly after 3:00 p.m., the fair posted on its Facebook page, “We can’t believe it, but ‘someone’ has stolen The FFA Grand Champion Horticulture Plant!”

Surveillance photos were posted of two people wanted for questioning in the theft, and the fair appealed to its Facebook users, ” Help us spread the word and if you have any information please call the Sheriff’s Office .”

Within the hour, tips flooded in and the fair posted at 3:50 p.m., “Thanks to the incredible response, from our Fair supporters, the Sheriff’s Office has been overwhelmed with calls and has identified the individuals in question. Thanks so much guys! Now it’s back to enjoying the Fair!”

No word yet on whether the two suspects were, in fact, the ones involved in the theft or whether the prize-winning plant has been returned.