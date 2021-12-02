Someone You Should Know: 7th-grader proves hard work pays off with successful lemonade stand

Fifty-five degrees at the start of December seems like a good opportunity to sell some lemonade.



Especially for 13-year-old Scottie Archer, who started this summer and has had a great turnout.



“I went on YouTube and found ways about how a 13-year-old can make money and this is what first popped up,” Scottie said. “And I was like hey, I have cups and lemonade and I might as well just sell some lemonade.”



Now, despite the dropping temperatures, he still sets up in his spot.



During the summer months, he’d be out for 12 hours a day.



He said, “I just wanted to make some money and this has been an accomplishment I’ve made, and I just like doing it now.”



On one of his best days, he made more than $1,000.



“The months of June and July he did awesome,” his dad, Ronald said. “Bought all his own fair stuff.”



Scottie proudly stands near Minot’s 4th Avenue Dairy Queen where he’s expected to be as long as the weather will allow him, even switching up his sales for the colder months.



“I’ll be selling hot chocolate,” he said.



His dad says it’s been great to see so many people stop by and support his son.



“To me,” Ronald said, “it’s actually showing that there are still decent people out there.”



This isn’t Scottie’s first business venture, either. This young entrepreneur has been working for a while now.



“The last two years, he’s been out mowing grass, picking up dog poop, doing anything to make extra money for himself. Being a single dad, I can’t afford to go out and buy him things like he wants,” said Ronald.



So if you see Scottie, stop by and say hi — even if you’re not thirsty. His favorite part is meeting people.



He’s also working on a new venture with plans to open it this Spring — it’s called Scottie’s Snack Shack.



Scottie Archer is Someone You Should Know.