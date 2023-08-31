Voltaire, N.D. (KXNET) — Edward Schmaltz is a 93-year-old North Dakota born and bred man with a zest for life.

He met his future wife Norma in a sandbox as a child, though Edward says he didn’t have much say in the matter.

“I got married at 20-years-old,” Schmaltz chuckled. “My wife was 18. My folks had decided for me at that time.”

Edward and Norma raised six children on the farmstead where he grew up near Voltaire.

For many years, Edward made a living farming.

“I raised hogs, milked cows and even raised chickens to butcher,” Schmaltz shared.

While he has a diversified work portfolio, it’s his side talents that make Edward stand out in a crowd.

You could say Edward is a self-starter but after being around for nine decades, he’s also become a jack of all trades.

“I have a garden, I’ve done woodworking and everything I’ve done, I was self-taught,” Schmaltz said. “Playing the piano, playing accordion, carpenter work … as you can see I’ve done a fireplace.”

Of course, Edward admits he didn’t always finish a job unscathed.

“I enjoy it, and I’m playing with a handicap,” Schmaltz laughed. “Short a couple fingers.”

But his handicap doesn’t slow him down one lick.

Edward makes good use of his many talents.

Years ago, his late wife wanted a bedroom set from a local furniture store, so instead of buying it, Edward started drawing up plans, admitting he made one mistake.

“I made the bed one year, but then wasted too much time sleeping,” Schmaltz chuckled, “I finished the rest later.”

Edward’s craftsmanship also comes in handy when it comes to entertaining his grandchildren.

“I think it turned out pretty good,” Schmaltz observed.

Edward’s garden also keeps him busy and earns him some extra cash, but he changed it up this year.

“This year the kids asked if I was gonna have a garden again,” Schmaltz shared. “I said I’m gonna have a garden because it’s good for my me physically and mentally and I’m going to call her by goodwill garden.”

When he’s not picking produce and giving it away, Edward’s busy picking up new hobbies.

“This is a little harmonica, it’s old,” Schmaltz explained. “My mother had it and she played it when she was 80 years old. I’m not very good at it but …”

The talent Edward is probably most recognized for, however, is entertaining.

He drives himself all around the region, entertaining retired folks at different assisted living facilities, including Somerset in Minot where he sees his special lady-friend, Agnes.

“I love it,” Schmaltz said. “I have more fun than the residents do.”

And it’s more than just a passion, it’s what keeps him going.

“You got to think,” Schmaltz said. “You’ve got to use your brain and that keeps your mental conditions where they’re supposed to be.”

Edward Schmaltz, the farmer, builder, and entertainer, is Someone You Should Know.

Edward has never slowed down.

After 47-years of farming, he worked for the Soil Conservation District, and retired only five years ago.

When it comes to entertaining, he loves it so much that he performed for the residents at Somerset Court on his 93rd birthday!