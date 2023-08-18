Mandan, N.D. (KXNET) — From the field to the table, farmers keep our families fed.

While Brooklyn Miller doesn’t have a field, she does have a backyard garden filled with produce.

She delivers that produce to those in need.

“There’s a lot of food insecurity in our communities, and I don’t think people see that as much as I do,” Brooke said. “I guess I always feel the need to kind of help people most.”

Brooklyn decided to grow a garden and donate the produce to the Abundance of Grace Food Pantry in Mandan as part of the supervised agricultural experience, or SAE.

It’s a program allowing students to apply what they have learned in the classroom in a real-world setting,

Brooklyn’s dad is a farmer, so her interest in agriculture sprouted early.

Thanks to his encouragement… as well as support from her teachers, Brooklyn’s interest in agriculture grew even more when she joined ag class.

“All my teachers are actually really good,” Brooklyn shared. “They helped me a lot through a lot of things.”

Brooklyn’s plan to donate to a local pantry was also spurred by the need she sees in her own school.

“My mom’s a teacher, and sometimes I know kids at school don’t always have the food they need or the resources they need,” Brooklyn said. “I feel like no one should ever be afraid to ask for help, you know. Like gardening is not perfect. Neither are we. It’s really special to me.”

Brooklyn received donations which helping cover the cost of the boxes, irrigation system and everything else she needed to build and plant the garden, and Brooklyn’s classmates assisted her in building the garden boxes.

Families also get a little something extra with the produce they take home.

“I’ve also always kind of been into cooking,” Brooklyn shared. “My grandma had really gotten me into that, so she’s helped with the recipes for sure a lot. I gave a recipe of what you can do with a different kinds of things like zucchini pizzas or just fried zucchini and grilled zucchini.”

The entire project has been an eye-opening, learning experience.

While the beans didn’t fare too well, Brooklyn successfully grew cucumbers, carrots, peppers, zucchini, potatoes and tomatoes.

“I definitely will keep my tomatoes and my zucchini there, I think they’re gonna be really popular hits,” Brooklyn said.

And with a positive attitude and drive, Brooklyn plans to sew more seeds and kindness to make a difference in the world.

“When I know I want something, I am going to work for it. I’m gonna get it,” Brooklyn said.

Brooklyn Miller is Someone You Should Know.