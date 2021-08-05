Someone You Should Know: Chiropractor uses motherly experience to master her craft

Becky Domres applies her love for children and motherhood to the professional care she gives every day.



She opened her own practice, Premier Chiropractic, nearly five years ago.



“Starting a practice and getting out in the community and having them support you has just been an awesome feeling and it’s been a lot of fun to do along the way,” Domres said.



She did this after being a stay-at-home mom for five years and mixes that experience with her professional abilities to relieve expecting and postpartum moms, as well as their infants and growing kids.

It’s a unique profession, working with bodies grown and new to the world, but it’s a labor of love.



“I think staying at home with my own kids and being with other mothers all the time and hearing the struggles and kids when they’re really little don’t have a voice other than crying and their movements, their body pattern movements,” she said. “So we can kind of find a lot of things that they might not be able to verbally speak to us through body language.”



Chiropractic care for the little ones can help quite a bit with things like range of motion, muscle tension, long-term injury prevention and even gas or digestion issues.



Domres explained, “A lot of times parents will say they really don’t like tummy time or nursing is difficult or latching…so there’s a whole thing that we go through about a baby’s body that is very telling that I can see when I get my hands on them.”



With infants, there is no cracking or twisting like there is for adults. It’s more of a light touch to help with movement.



With expectant or new moms it helps with tension, alignment and stabilization.



And an added plus — the relationships she makes with mom and baby.



“One of my favorite things is when a pregnant mom comes in and I see her throughout her pregnancy and then she brings a baby right after pregnancy so now I get to see this little human that’s been inside of her for the last nine months and that’s a lot of fun,” Domres said.

She’s a chiropractor and business owner but those titles don’t come without mom and wife to her high school sweetheart.



Becky Domres is Someone You Should Know.



A new venture also came about a few years ago — a partner gym called Premier Movement.



It helps with fundamental movements through strength and cardio training to help with things like posture, pain relief and injury treatment or prevention.