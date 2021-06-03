Someone You Should Know: Daughters of the American Revolution promote patriotism, preservation, and patronage

Daughters of the American Revolution has five chapters in North Dakota and 190,000 members within 3,000 chapters across the country and internationally.



But no matter where these women are serving they all have the same goal; their dedication to promoting patriotism, preserving American history and education.



“You know, you can get together with people who aren’t the same as you are and you still have a lot in common, which is awesome,” said Kim Breuer, chapter regent for Plum Valley in Minot.



“[My] connection is through a guy named Jacob Jones,” she explained. “He was born in Delaware, served in Pennsylvania. He was a little bit in the continental army but mostly he was a scout in the frontier he did some scouting for General Washington.”



DAR has its own genealogy database, but Jacob Jones can be found with a simple Google search.



Jacob Jones is Breuer’s great, great, great, great, great, grandfather on her mother’s side and one of her tasks right now is researching the lineage on her father’s side as well.



For Diana Cabak, Plum Valley’s chapter registrar, her connection comes from North Carolina.



“He fought in the American Revolution in 1755,” said Cabak. “He was a militia which was a volunteer with the Pitt County.”



His name was William Ellis, who dates back eight generations and can also be found online.



While the only commonality needed to be a member is a lineal connection to the American Revolution, the group’s mission reaches more than its members.



“Just the ability to be of service because a lot of people think it’s a bunch of little old ladies who sit around and drink tea,” Breuer said with a laugh. “And it’s not.”



“It is a beautiful community of women who come together in a like-minded way to preserve history, preserve patriotism, educate our future generations and build that trust and confidence in our country,” Cabak added.



DAR will host fundraisers, donation collections, veterans projects and even award scholarships.



Just recently, the Minishoshe-Mandan chapter planted a Never Forget garden near the Veterans Memorial Wall at the Morton County Courthouse.



That’s just one example of how they pay homage to our country. And for some, that honor is especially close to home.



“My grandmother was a DAR member,” Cabak reflected. “She passed before I joined, so her records are a new way to have her involved in my life moving forward and in my children’s lives.”



The non-political, non-religious volunteer women’s organization can trace lineage back hundreds and hundreds of years but they also look into the future.



Breuer said, “Young people keep it going.”



Age is just a number, though. There are 65 years between the oldest and youngest members in Minot’s Chapter and it’s relationships like those that will continue to preserve our nation’s history as well as have a little fun.



“All the ladies, they’ll tell you they love being involved and doing things for other people,” said Breuer. “And then you have the fellowship and camaraderie.”



Cabak said, “It promotes that faith and confidence in the constitution and what it stands for and the sacrifices made to promote the way of life that we enjoy today.”



The Daughters of the American Revolution are People You Should Know.



Breuer said any chapter would be happy to help incoming members trace their lineage and welcome anyone who’s interested.