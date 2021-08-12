Someone You Should Know: Get to know Minot Country Club’s golf pro

The game of golf is a popular one — in the summer months, especially, here in North Dakota.

In this week’s Someone You Should Know, we meet the pro at Minot Country Club.

“Golf is a great game.” Andy Schmitz would know. He’s been playing for more than 30 years.



“It’s a game that you can do your whole life. It teaches you a lot of core values; trust, honesty. It’s just you against the course,” Schmitz said. “It’s up to you to play by the rules, keep your own score. So I think it’s a great life sport and a great sport for kids, to teach them some great core values.”

So the Bismarck native made it his career.



He’s in charge of all things golf at the Minot Country Club.



Every day is different and each day, especially during the summer, is busy.



“It’s a tough job just because there’s a lot of hours crammed into one season.”



He’s stacked with responsibilities. Whether it’s coordinating leagues, tournaments, a fleet of golf carts, 100 kids in the junior golf program or a growing membership of more than 350 people.



But that’s what it’s all about — the people.



The sport and the game are important, but having golfed since he was 5 years old, Schmitz says it’s so much more than that.



Along with the people, comes a lot of fun.



“Even though I’m still here at my job, I have a blast,” he said. “The members here that I’ve gotten to know and have become close with .. I’ve never had a bad time out here playing golf.”



A good game brings a good time and although he’s a professional with decades of swings, people say he’s still pretty humble.



“It’s cool that he’s always willing to learn,” Brody Bosch, golf shop staff member and Junior Golf leader said. “Even though he’s done it for so long he’s still learning.”

While golf and the country club are a huge part of his life, there’s something, or someone, in particular, that beats even a hole in one.

“It’s not all golf,” Schmitz said with a laugh. “In the summertime, it’s a lot of golf but I do have a 7-year-old who’s here a lot with me.”



Andy Schmitz…golf professional, dad and Someone You Should Know.

He’s also brought on a golf simulator in recent years, so members can golf year-round and is working on organizing a league.