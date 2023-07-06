At the tender age of 6, Jenny Maattala experienced a loss no child should have to endure.

Her mother passed away after a two-year battle with a brain tumor, leaving Jenny, her 8-year-old brother and their father behind.

“I think that I handled it differently than my brother did for sure,” explained Jenny Maattala, Founder/Executive Director Soul 57. “He went more of the sports route. But he also was not the kind of guy that wanted to talk a lot about his feelings. Whereas I could talk about mine a little easier. But I used writing a lot.”

As the years went by, Jenny became very close to her older half-sister, Casey, who lived in a nearby town with her own mother.

After moving to Fargo for college, then to Sioux Falls and ultimately New York to work as a publisher, Casey was the person Jenny called for advice.

“For a long time, it was always the WWJD, ‘What Would Jesus Do,’ but mine was ‘What Would Casey Do,'” Jenny recalled. “She was my go-to she was my guru for everything. And when you don’t have that person in your life, I think it makes things feel a lot harder than they then they need to be.”

Fast forward several years and Jenny and her husband were expecting their first baby.

They decided to leave New York to raise their child back in the Midwest.

With baby number two on the way in 2015, they moved to Bismarck to be closer family.

Jenny’s big sister Casey continued to be there for her, but then it was Jenny’s turn to be there for Casey.

“In 2017, my sister started having these awful stomach pains and she went to the doctor, and they said it was gastroenteritis. And two months later, she was back at the ER,” Jenny said. “And so, it was January 2018, and they did a whole new set of scans, and it turned out she had stage four colon cancer.”

After battling an aggressive form of cancer, lots of prayer and exhausting all forms of treatment, Casey passed in December of 2019.

“I just thought, she has these four beautiful kids, and it was devastating thinking about them growing up without their mom because she was everything to them,” Jenny shared. “She quit her job. She she was like supermom. And so, without having a mom in my life, she was the one I went to through for all my advice.”

Jenny hated to think of her niece and nephews going through what she and her brother went through.

“That’s when the idea for Soul 57 came to mind,” Jenny said. “57 was my sister’s lucky number and so anytime she had laundry she’s like ‘I have 57 loads of laundry to do,’ or ‘there’s 57 kids playing in my house today.’ And it was also a lucky number for her.”

And with that, Soul 57 became a reality.

Soul 57 is a non-profit organization created to help children navigate the difficult emotion of grief, through writing, sports, gardening, horseback riding, painting, music and more.

“I want kids to see that they’re not alone in it,” Jenny explained. “I want them to know that even though you’re going through this life changing, devastating occurrence, it’s not. They’re not singular in it, they’re not alone. And they have people who can be there for them.”

Soul 57 is an established non-profit that will be fully operational this fall.

The organization will offer group therapy with a licensed social worker twice a month for children who have lost a parent, sibling or primary caregiver.

Workshops will also take place once a month.

Meals will be provided, and all services will be free of charge.

To learn more about the organization and how it can help a child you know.