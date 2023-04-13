Whether for yourself, your child or loved one, there’s no better way to become an advocate than to educate yourself.



Kirsten Dvorak came to that realization soon after her son Radek was diagnosed with autism.

“That’s how I got into this world, he kind of put me there,” Kirsten explained. “He was diagnosed at about two, and so that’s where our journey started.”

Kirsten immediately set out to learn all she could about autism in order to help her son succeed, but that was 21 years ago, and there wasn’t a lot of information available.

“It was me sitting in front of the computer figuring things out,” Kirsten said. “At the time we were stationed in Germany, my husband’s an air force veteran. So it was a lot of online learning and for me, that’s part of it too. I didn’t want other families to go through that.”

After working in the medical field for a handful of years, Kirsten decided to put her personal experience to work by teaching others to use their voice and advocate for those with disabilities.

“For me it’s always been about education,” Kirsten explained. “It’s about making sure parents and self-advocates know and have the power to change things within themselves.”

Teachers encourage students to ask questions, and the same can be said for advocates helping a loved one.

“It’s okay to say ‘I don’t know.’ It’s okay to say ‘Help me understand this. Help me figure this out,'” Kirsten said.

As the executive director of the ARC of North Dakota and the ARC of Bismarck, Kirsten does a lot of work at the legislature, working on policies that apply to those with special needs.

But ultimately, she says it’s you the legislators want to hear from.

“Even in the legislation I work, it’s always about sharing your story and why. I’ve always told parents this, and other advocates, ‘they don’t want to hear from me, they want to hear from the parents. This is what I do every day. They know where they can reach me. They really want those that are boots on the ground, those that live it day in and day out,'” Kirsten said.

Just as she’s guided others to do over the years, Kirsten taught her son Radek to be independent and advocate for himself.

“He knows how to call in his meds, he knows how to set doc appointments,” Kirsten shared. “Is there follow up that I need to do once in a while? Absolutely, I get that. But that’s supporting him.

Kirsten says by letting go and allowing her son to be independent is empowering for him.

And her continued work to make the world a better place for those with special needs is why Kirsten Dvorak is Someone You Should Know.

Kirsten is pleased with the movement and rallying of school aged kids and the parents of kids with disabilities.

She says now they are working to fill the gap and connect individuals who are new guardians, maybe a sibling, due to circumstances such as the death of a parent.